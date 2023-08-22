Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Marlow man arrested following high-speed chase through Duncan

A Marlow man was arrested last week after police say he led officers on a high-speed chase...
A Marlow man was arrested last week after police say he led officers on a high-speed chase through Duncan.(AP)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MARLOW, Okla. (KSWO) - A Marlow man was arrested last week after police say he led officers on a high-speed chase through Duncan.

According to court documents, Chancey Pearson was spotted speeding near Highway 7th and 12th Street last Thursday. When police tried to stop him he reportedly sped off, nearly crashing into other cars and at one point losing his front-passenger tire.

He later crashed at Waterplant Road and Osage, but then ran to a nearby treeline, court documents state. After a brief search, Pearson came out of the woods with his hands up and surrendered.

Pearson’s charges include endangering others while eluding police, and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

He’s being held on a $75,000 bond and is set to appear in court in November.

