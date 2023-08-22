Medwatch: healing through friendship, a breast cancer awareness story

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -In the U.S., breast cancer has affected almost 240,000 women and about 2,100 men.

For some, it can be difficult making it to appointments if they live alone or if they’re too sick to drive. Thankfully at Comanche County Memorial Hospital, there are drivers who can help. and that drive is what led to a beautiful friendship between a survivor and driver.

“You just never know when it’s going to be you, or someone you love,” said Kathy Bathe, a breast cancer survivor.

About 3 years ago, Kelly Bathe was diagnosed with breast cancer. Due to her husband and her sharing one car, it made things difficult for her to get to appointments at the Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma. But, thanks to a ride program at CCMH, she was able to make it to treatment and make a friend.

“I’m always looking forward to picking my patients up, and I instantly fell in love with Kelly the first time I saw her,” said Siggy Sloniker, a CCMH cancer center driver.

“Yeah, we had an instant sister type bond from the first time that we met,” Kelly added.

Before they met, Kelly had no symptoms. She would later randomly find a lump over an inch in diameter. The finding was even more shocking as she doesn’t have anyone in her immediate family who lived with cancer. She has since beaten breast cancer, but is healing from 17 months of chemo and still has little to no energy for everyday tasks.

She explained everyone needs to get tested no matter what. She said she believes if she would’ve gone to more regular screenings, she would’ve found the lump earlier,

“The treatment at the center is amazing. The medical staff is amazing. Dr. Robin is my doctor. Dr. McKeever is my rother doctor. My chemo nurses everybody, are just the best there is. But it wouldn’t matter if you can’t get there,” Kelly gushed.

In support of breast cancer awareness, the 4th annual bikers & bras event will be held on October 14th, and it will start and end at Diamondback Harley Davidson.

“A lot of people have cancer in the first place who rides the event, were going to have raffles, high hand and low land. High hand $2,000 and low hand, $1,000. We’re going to have raffles that are fifty fifty. And we also have an after party out in medicine park.” explained Siggy.

“And most importantly they’re going to meet a lot of caring people,” added Kelly.

