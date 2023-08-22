A ‘not so hot’ front is still on track to move in late in the weekend | 8/22PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Heat indices this afternoon are up to 110 degrees for some locations this Tuesday. A heat advisory and excessive heat warning are in place for many locations until 9 this evening. Temperatures overnight will drop into the low 70s north and upper 70s south, with clear skies and light winds. The sun will rise tomorrow morning at 7- on the dot.

The advisories and warnings will continue for most counties tomorrow with a very similar weather pattern. With sunshine and a few passing clouds all day long highs will range from 100° to 105°. Light south winds at 5 to 15mph.

Sun and clouds on Thursday with highs a few degrees higher than Wednesday. Heat headlines continue into the weekend with widespread triple digit high temperatures.

A cold front (or a not so hot front) will start to move in Sunday evening. We’ll hold onto the heat a bit longer following the frontal passage but high temperatures following this event will drop into the 90s. Monday will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 90s. By Tuesday, even cooler, with highs in the mid 90s and mostly sunny skies.

The good news about this cold front, there are some slight adjustments from last nights forecast to todays. Low scattered rain chances return to most of the area for Sunday and Monday.

Stay cool & hydrated! -LW

