PARK JONES REALTY: Lawton average home price increase nearly $7,000 in a week

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - In this week’s Park Jones Realty Report, home prices continue to rise in nearly every category.

According to Park Jones, there are currently 265 homes currently listed in Lawton with an average asking price of $247,100, nearly $7,000 more than last week’s numbers. Out of all the homes listed, they’ve been on the market an average of 79 days.

The yearly averages are also on the rise. According to Park Jones Realtors, in the last 12 months homes sold for an average of over $178,000, up slightly from last week, and about $9,000 more than the year before.

Citing Bankrate data, Park Jones says the average rate on a 30-year mortgage jumped 7.31%, up .19% percent from last week.

They also say the last time mortgage rates were this high, Facebook hadn’t been invented yet.

