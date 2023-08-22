Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Rihanna welcomes 2nd baby with A$AP Rocky, report says

Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game on Feb. 12,...
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game on Feb. 12, 2023.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum | File image)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Rihanna has given birth to her second baby with partner A$AP Rocky.

According to People, the “Diamonds” singer, 35, officially became a mom for the second time with partner A$AP Rocky, 34.

Rihanna announced her second pregnancy during this year’s Super Bowl halftime show.

The couple are already parents to a 15-month-old son named RZA.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man was found in a car parked outside of the Castle Inn.
Anadarko police investigating body found at motel
The burglary took place at Assist Wireless at 1310 SW Lee Boulevard on Aug. 16, 2023, around...
Burglary on Lee Boulevard caught on camera
Waurika man dies from injuries sustained in weekend crash.
Waurika man killed in weekend crash
This release of body camera footage comes after the family of Rodgers shared his mug shot which...
LPD releases body camera footage showing Robert Rodgers arrest
A Marlow man was arrested last week after police say he led officers on a high-speed chase...
Marlow man arrested following high-speed chase through Duncan

Latest News

Dorian Padilla stands at his car as he waits for a tow after it got stuck in the mud on a...
California mountain and desert towns dig out of the mud from 1st tropical storm in 84 years
Son pilots plane with flight attendant mom.
Son pilots plane with flight attendant mom
Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO)
PSO shares tips to protect yourself from scammers
Westwin Elements holds ground breaking ceremony for pilot facility.
Westwin Elements breaks the ground on their upcoming pilot facility