Triple digit heat will stay in place through the weekend | 8/22 AM

It is going to be hot for the remainder of the week, but a cool down is possible on Sunday.
By Alex Searl
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! Today we are expecting to have another day of hot temperatures, but it will be slightly cooler than yesterday. To begin the day, temperatures will sit in the mid-70s across the area. Skies will be partly cloudy in the morning, but more sunshine will be possible in the afternoon. High temperatures this afternoon will peak around 105 degrees, which is a few degrees cooler than yesterday. These hot temperatures have once again warranted heat advisories and warnings to be issued across the area. We have broken daily temperature records the past 5 days, but we do expect that streak to come to an end today.

The remainder of the week will have a similar feel each day. Temperatures will continue to climb over 100 degrees each day with mostly sunny skies. I expect heat advisories and warnings to be issued in the area every day from now through Saturday.

Relief is on the way this weekend when a cold front swings through the area on Sunday. While the front will be in the area on Sunday, we will not cool down into the 90s until Monday. This front also has the chance to bring some much needed rain to the area. I do not anticipate a washout by any means, but we could see some isolated showers Sunday night into Monday morning. We will keep you updated on both the cold front and rain chances as we move closer to the weekend.

Have a great Tuesday!

