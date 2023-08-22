Tuesday ‘Lunch & Learn’ discusses restoration of Highland Cemetery arch, company behind restoration

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A “Lunch & Learn” took place Tuesday afternoon at the Historic Mattie Beal Home as guests gathered to hear about the restoration efforts for the Highland Cemetery arch.

The event hosted Morgan Reinart, owner of Old Home Rescue, a historic preservation contractor and consulting firm out of Oklahoma City, which helped restore over 500 different structures.

He said one of his favorite parts about restoring historic landmarks is getting to learn the history and hearing stories of the past.

“Hands down the stories we get to hear,” Reinart said. “Behind me is the State Capitol publishing museum where statehood was announced, getting to tell the story of the Highland Cemetery, where 20,000 people’s family stories are held. We believe that every building has a story, and we love getting to continue to share that.”

Reinart said he hopes to eventually be part of the Lawton Historic landmark, Quannah Parker Star House’s renovation in the future, joking that he would get on the roof and paint the stars himself.

