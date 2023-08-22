Two Lawton area men named to 2023-24 OKC Thunder’s ‘Storm Chasers’

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma City Thunder named one Lawton man and one Elgin man to their 2023-24 Storm Chasers entertainment team.

Colton Tysdal of Lawton and Noah Valcarcel of Elgin were named part of the Storm Chaser team, along with 15 other individuals. The OKC Thunder also named their Thunder Drummers for the 2023-24 basketball season.

The two entertainment teams both energize fans during games and serve as ambassadors for the Thunder team during community events and activations across Oklahoma.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.