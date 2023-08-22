Expert Connections
Two Lawton area men named to 2023-24 OKC Thunder's 'Storm Chasers'

Colton Tysdal of Lawton and Noah Valcarcel of Elgin were named part of the 2023-24 Storm Chaser...
Colton Tysdal of Lawton and Noah Valcarcel of Elgin were named part of the 2023-24 Storm Chaser team. (Source: Boise City Recreation Foundation)(Boise City Recreation Foundation)
By Justin Allen Rose
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma City Thunder named one Lawton man and one Elgin man to their 2023-24 Storm Chasers entertainment team.

Colton Tysdal of Lawton and Noah Valcarcel of Elgin were named part of the Storm Chaser team, along with 15 other individuals. The OKC Thunder also named their Thunder Drummers for the 2023-24 basketball season.

The two entertainment teams both energize fans during games and serve as ambassadors for the Thunder team during community events and activations across Oklahoma.

