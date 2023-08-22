Expert Connections
Widespread triple digits for all locations | 8/21PM

Widespread triple digits for all locations
By Lexie Walker
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We’re stuck in a pattern of sunshine, little to no rain and hot temperatures. Today’s numbers in Lawton tied the old record at 109 degrees. Wichita Falls topped out at 109 degrees breaking the old record of 107 set back in 1934. Breaking a record or not, today was hot for everyone.

Tonight, look for clear skies and light northeast winds. The good news about tomorrow, we don’t have the potential to break records. Don’t get me wrong, it’ll still be hot for all locations with high temperatures ranging from 102 to 106 degrees. We’ll see generally sunny skies with a few passing clouds. Southeast winds return at 5 to 15mph.

A heat advisory and excessive heat warning will be in place for almost everyone with heat indices higher.

On Wednesday, partly cloudy skies with highs up to 104 degrees. Partly cloudy skies and light south winds. Mostly sunny on Thursday with a very similar weather pattern. We’ll see mostly sunny skies, light southwest winds and highs ranging from 102° to 106°. Copy and paste the same forecast for Friday, Saturday and Sunday during the day.

By Sunday evening a cold front will move in. This will shift the winds to the north at 10 to 20mph with anticipated wind gusts in the low 30s. Unfortunately the drop in temperature will be miniscule. Most places will be on either side of 100.

Rain chances appear to be low with the frontal passage. Weather data is showing less than half an inch of rain over the next 15 days for a bulk of the area.

Stay cool! -LW

