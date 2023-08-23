Altus woman wanted after shooting leaves her on the run

Expert Connections
By Cole Brumbelow
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Authorities in Altus are searching for a woman who is wanted in connection to shots fired on Aug. 3.

24-year-old Milaka McKenzie is charged with a felony of using a vehicle in the discharge of a weapon.

According to court documents, authorities arrived at the 900 block of South Fowler Street in Altus. There, authorities made contact with a witness who said that the borrowed pickup truck circled the block a few times before firing three to four shots around the 1000 block. Authorities searched the area around the home allegedly involved but were unable to find any casings or damage upon inspection.

The driver, identified as McKenzie, then allegedly drove into a ditch, hit a concrete driveway and blew out the right front tire of the pickup, the document states. The pickup continued and stopped, letting out an unidentified male with the vehicle continuing ahead.

The documents state the vehicle was located near Main Street where it was abandoned. Officers located a casing on the floorboard of the vehicle. After following up with a visit to the residence, investigators were directed to damage to the doorframe.

There is currently a warrant out for McKenzie’s arrest.

