Eisenhower teachers and football players come together for ‘Decals with Teachers’

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Teachers and Football players at Eisenhower High School came together for a special event ahead of the football season.

During “Decals with Teachers,” football players gave their game helmets to teachers to decorate. The teacher striped up the helmets, and each one got a specialized custom sticker made by the teachers.

Organizers say this is a great way to better connect the players with the teachers at their school.

Eisenhower football player and teacher decorating a game helmet for their upcoming games. (KSWO)

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.