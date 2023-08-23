Expert Connections
Eisenhower teachers and football players come together for 'Decals with Teachers'

Eisenhower football players gave their game helmets to teachers to decorate.
Eisenhower football players gave their game helmets to teachers to decorate.(KSWO)
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Teachers and Football players at Eisenhower High School came together for a special event ahead of the football season.

During “Decals with Teachers,” football players gave their game helmets to teachers to decorate. The teacher striped up the helmets, and each one got a specialized custom sticker made by the teachers.

Organizers say this is a great way to better connect the players with the teachers at their school.

Eisenhower football player and teacher decorating a game helmet for their upcoming games.
Eisenhower football player and teacher decorating a game helmet for their upcoming games.(KSWO)

