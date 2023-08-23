Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Gunfire in Pittsburgh neighborhood prompts evacuations, draws large police response

Pittsburgh police and other law enforcement personnel respond to gunfire in the Garfield...
Pittsburgh police and other law enforcement personnel respond to gunfire in the Garfield neighborhood of Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. (Teagan Staudenmeier/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities evacuated neighbors from a Pittsburgh neighborhood on Wednesday after someone reportedly facing eviction began firing from inside a home, with witnesses saying they heard what sounded like hundreds of shots fired.

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office said its people were trying to serve the eviction notice when the occupant began firing in the city’s Garfield neighborhood. Witnesses reported that hours into the siege, more gunfire erupted after what sounded like hundreds of shots earlier.

Bystanders watch as Pittsburgh police and other law enforcement personal respond to gunfire in...
Bystanders watch as Pittsburgh police and other law enforcement personal respond to gunfire in the Garfield neighborhood of Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. (Benjamin B. Braun/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)(AP)

A sergeant leading the eviction notice detail suffered an injury unrelated to gunfire and is doing OK, sheriff’s office spokesman Mike Manko said.

A state police spokesperson said drones were being used. A large number of police and other first responders were at the scene.

The shooting occurred a few blocks from a children’s hospital.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This release of body camera footage comes after the family of Rodgers shared his mug shot which...
LPD releases body camera footage showing Robert Rodgers arrest
The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality has issued a precautionary boil advisory for...
Boil advisory issued for Comanche County Rural Water District 2
A Marlow man was arrested last week after police say he led officers on a high-speed chase...
Marlow man arrested following high-speed chase through Duncan
The burglary took place at Assist Wireless at 1310 SW Lee Boulevard on Aug. 16, 2023, around...
Burglary on Lee Boulevard caught on camera
30-year-old Tyler Mark Steel
Man arrested for charges of murder and child endangerment

Latest News

Thomas Howie said he found this rat's foot in his soup at the Olive Garden in Warren, a suburb...
Man says he found a rat’s foot in his soup at Olive Garden, files lawsuit
Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani speaks to reporters as he leaves his apartment building...
Rudy Giuliani is surrendering to Georgia authorities in connection with indictment
FILE - Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list of a plane that crashed in...
Jet crash in Russia kills 10, officials say; Wagner chief who rebelled was on passenger list
People walk through a street flooded by the rains of Tropical Storm Franklin in Santo Domingo,...
At least 1 dead, 1 missing as Tropical Storm Franklin batters Dominican Republic
FILE - Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa is led into a courtroom for a hearing, Sept. 7, 2021, in Boulder,...
Colorado man accused of killing 10 at supermarket in 2021 is competent for trial, prosecutors say