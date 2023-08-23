Lawton City Council discusses LPD response rate Tuesday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton City Council heard from Lawton Police Chief, James Smith, during a discussion about the department’s response to burglaries and other calls in the city during a meeting on Tuesday.

Councilmembers expressed concerns about the department’s response rate and the perception LPD is not staffed in areas where it needs to be. They also expressed dissatisfaction with citizens being told they are receiving a police report solely for insurance purposes.

Chief James Smith detailed steps the department has taken to keep as many officers as possible active and on the street, such as increased use of the Sentinels for city events and traffic control.

He is set to come back before the council in 45 days with a new plan for meeting Lawton citizens’ expectations.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.