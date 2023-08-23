Expert Connections
LHS remains virtual through Thursday, expects to resume Friday

Lawton High School will remain virtual Thursday, Aug. 24.
Lawton High School will remain virtual Thursday, Aug. 24.(KSWO)
By Cole Brumbelow
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton High School will remain virtual Thursday, Aug. 24.

The school sent out a message stating that repairs are still underway and they working to make sure there are no more leaks.

The message also states, barring any issues, that in-person classes are expected to resume on Friday.

The issues were first announced on Aug. 13 and have since affected LHS students’ ability to attend classes in person.

