LHS remains virtual through Thursday, expects to resume Friday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton High School will remain virtual Thursday, Aug. 24.

The school sent out a message stating that repairs are still underway and they working to make sure there are no more leaks.

The message also states, barring any issues, that in-person classes are expected to resume on Friday.

The issues were first announced on Aug. 13 and have since affected LHS students’ ability to attend classes in person.

