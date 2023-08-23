Man rams truck into Grady County Police car, police fire weapons in response

ANADARKO, Okla. (KSWO) - A man was arrested following a chase that started in Grady County and ended in Caddo County, a few miles outside of Anadarko.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations (OSBI), around 8:30 a.m., Grady County Police responded to a call about a suspicious person. When they arrived, the man, who was stopped in a reported stolen vehicle, took off and the responding deputies followed in pursuit, according to OSBI.

Officials say the suspect rammed into a Grady County patrol car and that is when deputies fired at the suspect. No one was hit.

Officials say the pursuit ended after the driver of the pickup stopped in a field, ran and attempted to get into another car but failed.

Charges are currently pending.

