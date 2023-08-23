Triple digit heat will continue through the weekend, but the cool down kicks in on Monday | 8/23 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! This morning will begin with temperatures in the mid-70s with south winds at 5 to 15 mph. Skies will have a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. Afternoon highs are expected to get to around 105 degrees. The air in the eastern parts of Texoma (east of I-44) will be more humid, which will make the feel-like temperatures higher. This can be seen with the eastern half of Texoma being under heat advisories and warnings, while the western side will not be under any kind of heat alert.

This hot weather pattern will continue from now through Sunday. Every day will have afternoon temperatures in the triple digits. While it will still be hot on the weekend, the weather pattern shift will start on Saturday. The high pressure that has been dominating the central parts of the country will start to shift westward. This will eventually change the wind direction from south to north late on Sunday, which will bring cooler air into the region. This weather pattern change will also bring rain chances on both Saturday and Sunday, but the coverage area will be minimal.

Temperatures on Monday will only peak in the 90s after the cold front moves through. While rain is most likely to be scattered during the day on Monday, rainfall accumulations should be minimal across the area. Temperatures will also stay in the mid-90s on Tuesday.

Have a great Wednesday! - Alex Searl

