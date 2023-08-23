Two Altus men behind bars following charges of drug trafficking and conspiracy

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two Altus men are behind bars tonight and facing charges of drug trafficking and conspiracy.

Joey Esquivel and Troy Hampton both face the same felony charges.

According to court documents, the District Three Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force received a tip that people in a silver Mini Cooper was transporting fentanyl to Altus.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers pulled over the vehicle matching the description and took both Esquivel and Hampton into custody. That’s when authorities allegedly found several counterfeit fentanyl pills, meth, and a glass pipe.

Court documents state Hampton admitted to buying the pills from a Lawton supplier and driving back on two occasions.

Both men remain behind bars on a $200,000 bond.

