Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Alien 8k

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill MWR is preparing for their upcoming Alien 8k, an event part of their ongoing run series.

7News spoke with Keith Pannell, the Deputy Director for Public Relations for Fort Sill and the Fires Center of Excellence, about that and other upcoming events.

The Alien 8k will begin at 8 p.m. on Saturday, August 26, at the Lake Elmer Thomas Recreation Area. Tickets for the event cost $35 and will include a t-shirt, medal, and bib.

Registration for the 8k can be done in advance at the Welcome Center (Building 4700) on Fort Sill. It is open to the community.

At 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 24, a High School Information night will take place at the Fort Sill Youth Center. It allows residents to meet with representatives from the LPS Life Ready Center, Cameron University, Eisenhower High School, Lawton High School, MacArthur High School, and the Great Plains Technology Center.

From 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, August 30, at the Welcome Center (Building 4700) in room 216, Fort Sill’s Financial Readiness Team will host an Insurance and Estate Planning class. Its purpose is to inform participants on how to protect assets against unforeseen events, save money long-term, and pick the appropriate insurance to achieve their financial goals.

It is open to all active-duty members, retirees, and family members. Registration can be done by contacting Ken Lewis at 580-442-0641 or emailing kenneth.a.lewis4.civ@army.mil.

