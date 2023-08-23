Will the relief from the cold front over the weekend stick around? Don’t count on it | 8/23PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A ridge of high pressure continues to dominate the forecast bringing dry weather, sunshine and muggy conditions to the region. Thankfully the highest dewpoints (nearing 80°) will stay east of I-35!

Thursday: Morning Temp: 74° | Sky conditions: mostly sunny with some passing clouds | Winds: South at 5 to 15mph | High Temps: 106°

Friday: Morning Temp: 74° | Sky conditions: partly cloudy | Winds: South at 5 to 15mph | High Temps: 107°

Saturday: Morning Temp: 73° | Sky conditions: mostly sunny with some passing clouds | Winds: South to north at 5 to 15mph | High Temps: 107°

Heat headlines will be needed for many locations over the next multiple days with heat indices ranging from 100 to 110 degrees.

The ridge of high pressure starts to shift and retreat back west over the weekend. This will open the door for a cold front to move in, brining temporarily relief to the hot temperatures and an increase in rain chances.

The timing of said front will be sometime on Sunday (there are differences between computer models as to the exact timing). Sunday will stay above-average with high temperatures up to 104°. Skies will be partly cloudy for most of the day with light north winds at 5 to 15mph.

Monday through Wednesday will be the coolest days with many locations seeing high temperatures in the mid 90s. In addition to the cooler weather (mid 90s is actually average for end of August standards) rain chances will be scattered starting Sunday night and lasting through Monday evening.

Unfortunately, there are signs of the ridge shifting back east allowing for temperatures to heat up once again by the end of next week.

Have a great Wednesday! -LW

