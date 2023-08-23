Women United for Action of Southwest Oklahoma met to discuss Education Superintendent Walters

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Early this afternoon, Aug. 23, 2023, the Women United for Action of Southwest Oklahoma visited the Lawton Public Library to voice their opinions on the current education climate in the state and show their support for Tulsa public schools.

The group, composed of Lawton natives, gathered to talk about Education Superintendent Walters and his viewpoints before the planned school board meeting tomorrow, Aug. 23, where they will discuss the accreditation for Tulsa Public Schools.

The group said they are worried about Walters and what he is doing to public schools throughout the state. While the accreditation for only Tulsa Public Schools will be discussed during the Aug. 23 meeting, the group says that any public school can be attacked.

