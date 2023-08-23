Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

WWE Hall of Fame pro wrestler Terry Funk dies at 79

Professional wrestler Terry Funk has died at 79.
Professional wrestler Terry Funk has died at 79.(Mike Kalasnik / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Travis Leder
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Longtime professional wrestler Terry Funk has died at the age of 79, WWE has confirmed.

Funk wrestled in numerous promotions for several decades, including WWE and World Championship Wrestling, and he is considered one of the biggest influences of the “hardcore” style. Many believe he is one of the best performers of all time.

“He was my mentor, my idol, one of my closest friends. He was the greatest wrestler I ever saw,” Mick Foley tweeted, upon learning the news of Funk’s death from his daughter Brandee.

Funk was well-known for his feud with Ric Flair in the 1980s and 1990s.

“In my entire life, I’ve never met a guy who worked harder. Terry Funk was a great wrestler, entertainer, unbelievably fearless, and a great friend,” Flair tweeted.

Funk was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame with his brother Dory Funk Jr. in 2009. The siblings were trained by their father, Dory Funk Sr. He was a promoter of the Amarillo, Texas-based Western States Sports where the Funk brothers began their careers.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This release of body camera footage comes after the family of Rodgers shared his mug shot which...
LPD releases body camera footage showing Robert Rodgers arrest
The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality has issued a precautionary boil advisory for...
Boil advisory issued for Comanche County Rural Water District 2
A Marlow man was arrested last week after police say he led officers on a high-speed chase...
Marlow man arrested following high-speed chase through Duncan
The burglary took place at Assist Wireless at 1310 SW Lee Boulevard on Aug. 16, 2023, around...
Burglary on Lee Boulevard caught on camera
30-year-old Tyler Mark Steel
Man arrested for charges of murder and child endangerment

Latest News

FILE - Convicted BTK killer Dennis Rader listens during a court proceeding, Oct. 12, 2005, in...
Oklahoma authorities name the BTK killer as the ‘prime suspect’ in at least two unsolved cases
Authorities in Altus are searching for a woman who is wanted in connection to shots fired on...
Altus woman wanted after shooting leaves her on the run
FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at the SelectUSA Investment Summit, May 4, 2023,...
Prosecutor says 3 men accused in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer wanted to start a civil war
A ridge of high pressure continues to dominate the forecast bringing dry weather, sunshine and...
Will the relief from the cold front over the weekend stick around? Don’t count on it | 8/23PM