Altus AFB hosts 24th annual Cattle Drive

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Great Plains Stampede Rodeo in Altus starts tonight, Aug. 24, 2023, but before the big rodeo, Altus Air Force Base held their 24th annual Cattle Drive.

The event started at 9 a.m. and ran until around 12 p.m. This annual cattle drive is continuing the tradition of “The Great Western Trail,” which was a path that over six million cattle, along with one million horses, traveled in the late 19th century. Currently, Altus Air Force Base is the only Air Force base to host a cattle drive.

The Great Plains Stampede Rodeo will begin this evening at 7:45 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m.

For more information on all the rodeo festivities, including a calf scramble for kids 12-years-old and younger, you can go to our community calendar on our website.

