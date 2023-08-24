Chickasha man arrested following drug sting, also charged with previous crime

Expert Connections
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Chickasha man is behind bars and facing a charge of rape by instrumentation as well as a charge of distributing a controlled and dangerous substance.

Pictured above is 53-year-old Elvis Lyn Derr.

According to court documents filed this week, the rape charge dates back to August of 2021 when the victim was under the influence of a drug that they say was given to them, without their knowledge, by Derr.

The crime was reported the next day, but Derr wasn’t swabbed for DNA evidence until March of last year. It wasn’t until May of 2023, that the OSBI released the DNA report from the victim which was then traced back to Derr as well as a second unknown assailant.

Also, in a separate charge, Derr was arrested this week for allegedly distributing meth following a drug sting by the Grady County Sheriff’s Department.

Derr has two separate bonds, both set at $50,000 each.

He faces up to life if convicted on the rape charge and up to seven years on the distribution charge.

