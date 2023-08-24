Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

City of Duncan to close roadway for 2 weeks

The City of Duncan has announced immediate road closures on Beech, between Highway 81 and 14th...
The City of Duncan has announced immediate road closures on Beech, between Highway 81 and 14th Street, to make repairs to a water main.(KSWO)
By Justin Allen Rose
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - On Tuesday, Aug. 29th, 2023, the roadway between 9th Street and 12th Street on Bois D’Arc Avenue will be closed in the City of Duncan.

The closing will start at 7 a.m. on Aug. 29, and last about two weeks. The roadway is closing due to roadway repairs being conducted. Traffic travelling both north and south will still be authorized at the intersections of 9th and D’Arc Avenue and 12th and D’Arc Avenue.

Access to local properties within this area will be maintained at all times, according to a City of Duncan press release.

The City of Duncan is urging drivers to use caution along this area and to be aware of all warning signs. No through traffic will be allowed during the length of the roadway repair.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Altus are searching for a woman who is wanted in connection to shots fired on...
Altus woman wanted after shooting leaves her on the run
The pursuit ended after the driver of the pickup stopped in a field, ran and attempted to get...
Man rams truck into Grady County Police car, police fire weapons in response
According to the Perkins Police Department, 53-year-old Kimberly Coates was arrested Thursday.
Teacher accused of being drunk in class on first day of school
the Women United For Action of Southwest Oklahoma visited the Lawton Public Library to voice...
Women United for Action of Southwest Oklahoma met to discuss Education Superintendent Walters
25-year-old Steven Collins is charged with one count of first-degree rape.
Lawton man wanted for first degree rape

Latest News

LHS will be virtual again for Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, instead of going back to in-person classes...
LHS remains virtual Friday, plans to be back in-person Monday, Aug. 28
The Owens Multipurpose Center and the HC King community center are both without air conditioning.
Lawton rec centers struggle without air conditioning
The Owens Multipurpose Center and the HC King community center are both without air conditioning.
Lawton rec centers struggle without air conditioning
Law enforcement working to clear crash on Highway 7 near Flowermound.
Crash west of Flowermound leaves traffic disrupted