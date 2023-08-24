City of Duncan to close roadway for 2 weeks

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - On Tuesday, Aug. 29th, 2023, the roadway between 9th Street and 12th Street on Bois D’Arc Avenue will be closed in the City of Duncan.

The closing will start at 7 a.m. on Aug. 29, and last about two weeks. The roadway is closing due to roadway repairs being conducted. Traffic travelling both north and south will still be authorized at the intersections of 9th and D’Arc Avenue and 12th and D’Arc Avenue.

Access to local properties within this area will be maintained at all times, according to a City of Duncan press release.

The City of Duncan is urging drivers to use caution along this area and to be aware of all warning signs. No through traffic will be allowed during the length of the roadway repair.

