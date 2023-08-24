Crash west of Flowermound leaves traffic disrupted

Expert Connections
Law enforcement working to clear crash on Highway 7 near Flowermound.
Law enforcement working to clear crash on Highway 7 near Flowermound.(KSWO)
By Justin Allen Rose
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Around 8 a.m. a crash happened on Highway 7 about a half a mile west of Flowermound.

It appears that a commercial vehicle was involved in the crash. Law enforcement did respond to clear the crash site and traffic was disrupted for a short time.

We are currently working to gather more details on the crash and you can count on us to bring you those once they are available.

