Election Preview: Christal Thompkins, Ward 7 Candidate

Campaign sign for Christal Thompkins.
By Seth Marsicano
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Christal Thompkins is one of the four candidates running for the Ward 7 seat.

She said Lawton became her home in 1992.

“My father was in the military, and that’s how we got here. I graduated from McArthur High School, and I graduated from Cameron in ‘08, and I’ve been out here working,” said Thompkins.

Thompkins went on to share what made her to step up and run for council.

“I got involved with the local activists, and it inspired me. I realized that if I spoke up and said something, things do change,” Thompkins said.

She said there are several issues throughout Ward 7 that she plans on tackling if elected.

“So I have one group worried about what’s going to happen to the land across from their home. I got one group telling me city parks aren’t even getting serviced. They have to call to get city parks mowed,” said Thompkins.

Thompkins added, her main goal is to be efficient while communicating with people about the decisions city council makes.

“I’m definitely going to be a watchdog, just making sure that the decisions that are made are for the benefit of the city,” said Thompkins. “If not, you know, Roberts rule of law. I will have to follow them, but I will be letting the city know what’s going on.”

Thompkins said Facebook is the best way for anyone to reach her for any questions or concerns.

Lawton’s city council election is held on September 12.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

