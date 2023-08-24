Election Preview: Sherene L. Williams, Ward 7 Candidate

Expert Connections
Lawton Native Sherene L. Williams is one of three challengers for the Ward 7 seat on Lawton City’s Council,
By Destany Fuller
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:07 PM CDT
Williams is a retired Lieutenant Colonel with several degrees but says her upbringing inspired her to join the race.

”My background is actually working with people,” said Williams. “I wanted to give back to my community, that’s the way I was reared, to give back to my community, to help the citizens. Also, change is good,”

She touched on some of the biggest issues she’s noticed in Ward 7.

”The roads, the sidewalks, we have opportunities as far as trying to fix those streets, the sidewalks and different things like that,” she stated. “My plan is to meet with the citizens and to continue to get more feedback.”

She continued on, saying getting community feedback is the first thing on her to-do list if elected.

”I plan to immediately have meetings with the citizens and write down the issues that they see, and try to get that resolved as far as working with the city, working with the other city council,” she said.

Williams says anyone interested in getting in touch with her can do so in one of two ways.

”They can call me via my telephone at 580-284-4530 or either my email. It’s Sherene04@att.net,” Williams shared.

Elections will be held Sep. 12.

