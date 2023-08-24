Expert Connections
It is going to be hot this weekend, but the cool down is on the horizon | 8/24 AM

We will reach the triple digits today, but cooler weather will roll in next week.
By Alex Searl
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! This morning temperatures will start in the mid-70s. Today will be a similar day to yesterday with mostly sunny skies and south winds at 5 to 15 mph. Afternoon highs will climb around 105 degrees for the majority of Texoma. Eastern Texoma does have heat advisories and warnings issued for feel-like temperatures over 105 degrees due to the humidity in the air.

Tomorrow and Saturday will be the two hottest days in the next 7 days with afternoon highs going over 105 degrees. Skies on Friday will be mostly sunny, but cloud coverage will start to roll in on Saturday. There are isolated chances for showers/storms on Saturday, but I expect most (or all) of Texoma to remain dry.

A cold front will start to roll in on Sunday morning which will shift winds from south to north, which will act to bring cooler air into the region. Temperatures will stay in the 100s on Sunday, but the cooldown kicks on in Monday. This front will bring our best chances for rain in the next 7 days on both Sunday and Monday. While isolated to scattered showers/storms are possible on both of these days, rainfall totals will be minimal.

Temperatures will be in the 90s to begin next week, which is about average for this time of year. Rain chances will dissipate by Tuesday with mostly sunny skies returning to the area.

Have a great Thursday! - Alex Searl

