Pet of The Week

Lawton man wanted for first degree rape

An arrest warrant has been filed for a Lawton man accused of sexually assaulting a woman.
An arrest warrant has been filed for a Lawton man accused of sexually assaulting a woman.(MGN)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
An arrest warrant has been filed for a Lawton man accused of sexually assaulting a woman.

25-year-old Steven Collins is charged with one count of first-degree rape.

According to court documents, he sexually assaulted the victim earlier this month and reportedly physically struck her several times.

His bond has been set at $500,000.

