Lawton man wanted for first degree rape
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An arrest warrant has been filed for a Lawton man accused of sexually assaulting a woman.
25-year-old Steven Collins is charged with one count of first-degree rape.
According to court documents, he sexually assaulted the victim earlier this month and reportedly physically struck her several times.
His bond has been set at $500,000.
Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.