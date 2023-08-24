Lawton man wanted for first degree rape

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An arrest warrant has been filed for a Lawton man accused of sexually assaulting a woman.

25-year-old Steven Collins is charged with one count of first-degree rape.

According to court documents, he sexually assaulted the victim earlier this month and reportedly physically struck her several times.

His bond has been set at $500,000.

