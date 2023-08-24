Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Lawton Parks & Recreation temporarily adjusts hours for HC King Center

HC King Center adjusts to the heat.
HC King Center adjusts to the heat.(KSWO)
By Cole Brumbelow
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton Parks and Recreation Department has adjusted hours for the HC King Center to combat the heat after the air conditioning unit failed a few weeks ago.

According to a press release from the city, the hours will be adjusted beginning Aug. 25, being reduced from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The city states they have, “...authorized the purchase and use of temporary measures...” in an effort to bring down temperatures while they look to secure a new permanent system. They expect the temporary additions to be installed by the end of next week, with a return to normal business hours.

The release ends by stating that the new permanent system is expected to arrive in mid-September.

