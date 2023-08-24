Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra to host Classic Pops II

Expert Connections
By Cade Taylor
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - To kick off the 2023-2024 season, titled Music from the Heart, the Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra will be performing Classic Pops II.

7News spoke with Jon Kalbfleisch, the Maestro for the Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra, about the upcoming show and what it will entail.

Classic Pops II is taking place at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 26, at the McMahon Memorial Auditorium. It will include a cast of 60+ people performing popular classics from around the world, Hollywood, and Broadway.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online or in person the night of the show. Kalbfleisch says that live orchestral music is one of the most incredible things, and he’s looking forward to the audience experiencing the entire performance and the wide range of music included.

For more information, you can visit the Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra’s Facebook page here.

