Lawton rec centers struggle without air conditioning

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Owens Multipurpose Center and the HC King Community Center are both without air conditioning.

Both centers are aware of the problem and have already ordered parts to get the air conditioning systems back and running. They ask the city of Lawton to be patient and work with them as they seek to fix the problem.

The Owens Multipurpose Center has been without air conditioning for at least two weeks and the HC King Center’s air conditioning has been out for some time.

Mitchell Dooley is the interim director of parks and recreation as of three days ago. He said the parts to replace both systems were ordered in March and says the repair should be completed in September.

“With the manufacturing lead time there’s an anticipated date of mid-September to get those systems delivered and then installed,” Dooley said.

Right now both centers are open for business, but services are limited due to it being too hot in the buildings. Despite that, the centers are doing their best to stay cool by keeping fans running as much as possible.

Lawton Councilwoman Onreka Johnson, who represents the Ward in which the two community centers occupy, wanted to thank the residents for their patience.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.