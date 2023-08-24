LHS remains virtual Friday, plans to be back in-person Monday, Aug. 28

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton High School will be having virtual classes again on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, instead of going back to in-person classes as planned.

The reason for the closing is due to the plumbing crew needing more time to make sure the water at the school runs with no further issues, according to a Facebook post made by the school.

The Facebook post also stated that Lawton High School received clearance from both state and private inspectors to resume in-person classes on Monday, Aug. 28, as long as the water repairs are in fact completed.

Lawton High School has been virtual since it was discovered the school had no power or water on Aug. 13.

