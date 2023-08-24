Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Monkey on the loose spotted at Popeyes

A shift manager at a Florida Popeyes location said it caught her eye while making preparations at the drive-thru. WESH, KIM BIALOBOS, CNN
By WESH staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE CITY, Fla. (WESH) - Something’s been monkeying around with people a half-hour north of Orlando.

Kim Bialobos, a shift manager at an Orange Pity Popeyes, said it caught her eye while making preparations at the drive-thru window.

“Corner of my eye, and I’m like this cannot be possible,” Bialobos said. “And I’m like, I’m telling everybody, ‘Listen, there’s a monkey!”

She shared pictures she took as the cheeky monkey cruised around, finally hopping over the fence separating the restaurant from a wooded area.

“He’s a smart monkey, because he stopped right here, and, like, he looked over at the traffic, and he knew not to go that way,” she said.

Orange City police say they started getting calls Friday for a half-dozen or more sightings in different parts of the city within a three-mile range.

“It’s not every day you hear about a monkey on the loose,” said Lt. Sherif El-Shami.

Apparently, the elusive creature is trying to make a monkey out of them.

“It’s just, we would send someone out to that area, no luck,” El-Shami said. “We can’t find it, and it just kept going on several days, throughout the several days.”

Bialobos says the monkey is pretty big.

“He looked very well groomed. He was very maintained,” she said. “He looked healthy. You know, he didn’t look like a wild monkey.”

Police are asking anyone who sees the monkey to immediately report it to them or the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. They don’t want anyone to approach or engage the animal.”

“It could be dangerous, and we don’t know that (it’s not), so not to get near it, not to feed it,” El-Shami said.

Police say no one has claimed they lost a pet. The nearest zoo and animal sanctuaries also haven’t notified police that they are missing an animal.

So far, it’s mysterious monkey business.

Florida has a wildlife alert hotline for such sightings: 888-404-3922.

Copyright 2023 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Altus are searching for a woman who is wanted in connection to shots fired on...
Altus woman wanted after shooting leaves her on the run
The pursuit ended after the driver of the pickup stopped in a field, ran and attempted to get...
Man rams truck into Grady County Police car, police fire weapons in response
According to the Perkins Police Department, 53-year-old Kimberly Coates was arrested Thursday.
Teacher accused of being drunk in class on first day of school
the Women United For Action of Southwest Oklahoma visited the Lawton Public Library to voice...
Women United for Action of Southwest Oklahoma met to discuss Education Superintendent Walters
25-year-old Steven Collins is charged with one count of first-degree rape.
Lawton man wanted for first degree rape

Latest News

A desperate mother and deputies used a pickax to save an 8-month-old baby locked in a hot car....
Mom, deputies use pickax to save 8-month-old baby locked in hot car
FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters...
Donald Trump to surrender at Atlanta jail on charges he sought to overturn his 2020 election loss
FILE - The sign for a T-Mobile store is seen, Jan. 30, 2023, in Pittsburgh. T-Mobile plans to...
T-Mobile will lay off 5,000 employees, or about 7% of its workforce, in the coming weeks
FILE - Emperor penguin chicks stand together in Antarctica on Dec. 21, 2005. The loss of ice in...
Loss of Antarctic ice hurting survival of emperor penguin chicks, study says
Authorities say three people were killed and five others were wounded in a shooting at a...
Gunfire at a California biker bar kills 3 people, plus suspected shooter, and wounds 5 others