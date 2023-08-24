Expert Connections
Authorities: 3 killed in shooting at California biker bar; shooter also dead

Reports of a mass shooting at a famous Southern California biker bar sent fleets of patrol cars...
Reports of a mass shooting at a famous Southern California biker bar sent fleets of patrol cars and ambulances to the scene.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TRABUCO CANYON, Calif. (AP) - Three people have been killed in a shooting at a Southern California biker bar, Orange County Sheriff’s officials said. The shooter also died, according to authorities.

The shooting was reported at around 7 p.m. at Cook’s Corner in rural Trabuco Canyon in Orange County.

TRABUCO CANYON, Calif. (AP) — Reports of a mass shooting at a famous Southern California biker bar sent fleets of patrol cars and ambulances to the scene Wednesday evening.

“Believed to be multiple victims from gunshot,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Department tweeted.

Dozens of patrol cars and ambulances converged on the scene.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom was monitoring the shooting “and coordinating with local officials as more details become available,” his office tweeted.

