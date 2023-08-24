Scattered showers Sunday & Monday with a cold front on the way | 8/24PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The short-term forecast has not changed. We’re still looking at above-average temperatures over the next several days. Overnight, look for mostly clear skies and light south winds. We’ll see sunshine with more clouds building into the afternoon. The clouds aren’t going to impact high temperatures because we’re still looking at widespread triple digits. The light south winds will continue all day long!

Friday and Saturday morning will start in the mid 70s. Saturday afternoon, look for partly cloudy skies. Record high temperatures may be broken for some cities with temperatures up to 107° for Lawton and Wichita Falls. Winds will shift from south to north remaining light.

The cold front we’ve been talking about for quite some time is still on track to move in Sunday. The cooler airmass won’t enter into southwest Oklahoma and north Texas until Monday. Sunday afternoon though, look for high temperatures on either side of 100 degrees. Northeast winds at 10 to 15mph. With the arrival of the front, wind gusts will be as high as 30mph.

As of right now it appears that Sunday morning will stay dry with rain chances looking best Sunday afternoon and Monday morning. Coverage will be scattered so not everyone will see rainfall.

Monday morning will start in the upper 60s with temperatures rising into the mid 90s by the afternoon. Winds will diminish down to 5 to 15mph, still out of the north. By Tuesday of next week, skies clear and rain chances drop off. We’ll see ample sunshine Tuesday through Thursday with high temperatures staying in the mid to upper 90s.

Have a great Friday! -LW

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.