Soldier arrested on first degree rape charge

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A soldier is now behind bars on a charge of first-degree rape.

An arrest warrant was signed Wednesday night, Aug. 23, for 25-year-old Steven Collins. He has since been taken into custody.

According to court documents, Collins is accused of raping a woman who asked for a ride home earlier this year only to be driven to an unknown location where the sexual assault occurred. That is also where Collins allegedly slapped and bit the victim for 5 to 10 minutes.

Fort Sill officials said they are aware of the arrest of the soldier and that they are fully cooperating with authorities to ensure a thorough and transparent investigation.

Collins’ original bond amount was set at $500,000, however according to online court records, a motion for bond reduction was granted and is now set at $50,000.

His preliminary hearing is set for October 23, 2023 at 3 p.m. If convicted, he faces up to the death penalty or life in prison.

