Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Soldier arrested on first degree rape charge

25-year-old Steven Collins is charged with one count of first-degree rape.
25-year-old Steven Collins is charged with one count of first-degree rape.(KSWO)
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A soldier is now behind bars on a charge of first-degree rape.

An arrest warrant was signed Wednesday night, Aug. 23, for 25-year-old Steven Collins. He has since been taken into custody.

According to court documents, Collins is accused of raping a woman who asked for a ride home earlier this year only to be driven to an unknown location where the sexual assault occurred. That is also where Collins allegedly slapped and bit the victim for 5 to 10 minutes.

Fort Sill officials said they are aware of the arrest of the soldier and that they are fully cooperating with authorities to ensure a thorough and transparent investigation.

Collins’ original bond amount was set at $500,000, however according to online court records, a motion for bond reduction was granted and is now set at $50,000.

His preliminary hearing is set for October 23, 2023 at 3 p.m. If convicted, he faces up to the death penalty or life in prison.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Altus are searching for a woman who is wanted in connection to shots fired on...
Altus woman wanted after shooting leaves her on the run
The pursuit ended after the driver of the pickup stopped in a field, ran and attempted to get...
Man rams truck into Grady County Police car, police fire weapons in response
25-year-old Steven Collins is charged with one count of first-degree rape.
Lawton man wanted for first degree rape
According to the Perkins Police Department, 53-year-old Kimberly Coates was arrested Thursday.
Teacher accused of being drunk in class on first day of school
the Women United For Action of Southwest Oklahoma visited the Lawton Public Library to voice...
Women United for Action of Southwest Oklahoma met to discuss Education Superintendent Walters

Latest News

LHS will be virtual again for Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, instead of going back to in-person classes...
LHS remains virtual Friday, plans to be back in-person Monday, Aug. 28
The City of Duncan has announced immediate road closures on Beech, between Highway 81 and 14th...
City of Duncan to close roadway for 2 weeks
The Owens Multipurpose Center and the HC King community center are both without air conditioning.
Lawton rec centers struggle without air conditioning
The Owens Multipurpose Center and the HC King community center are both without air conditioning.
Lawton rec centers struggle without air conditioning