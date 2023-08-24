Expert Connections
Two vehicles collided on 38th Street, leading to injuries

Police clearing scene after wreck took place on 38th Street and J Avenue.
Police clearing scene after wreck took place on 38th Street and J Avenue.(KSWO)
By Justin Stevens and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Around 4 p.m. a wreck took place at 38th Street and J Avenue.

A silver sedan was northbound on 38th Street in the inside lane towards the median when a minivan was turning from J Avenue to head south on 38th Street. That is when the two vehicles collided.

The driver of the silver sedan only suffered minor injuries and went by way of a personal vehicle to get checked out by medical.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

