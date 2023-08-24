Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Wounded Marine gifted new accessible smart home

Lance Cpl. Noah White was gifted a whole new type of independence. (WABI)
By Connor Magliozzi and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI/Gray News) - A Marine Corps veteran was gifted a brand-new smart home that will allow him to live a more independent life, WABI reports.

“We gather here today in Bangor, Maine, to honor and celebrate the sacrifices made by one of our nation’s heroes,” said Jack Oehm, a retired FDNY battalion commander and Tunnel to Towers Foundation board member.

Lance Cpl. Noah White was gifted a whole new type of independence.

The former Marine was injured during a training mission, leaving him with no movement from the neck down.

The home he lived in made everyday tasks more difficult, but on Wednesday he entered his new home for the very first time.

“It doesn’t feel real. It honestly has not hit yet that this is real,” said his mother, Shannon White.

The smart home is mortgage-free and built to accommodate the various challenges that he faces.

It will allow him to do things like open the door and turn off the lights using an app he controls.

It was built by Tunnel to Towers, an organization founded in memory of a firefighter who ran headfirst into danger on Sept. 11, 2001.

“I just want to give my love to Tunnel to Towers, because they’re great people and without this none of this would be happening. It’s an amazing situation and I’m very thankful for this house. It’s very much better than the one I’m in right now. The house right now I can’t really move around in, can’t take showers without getting a pop-up shower. It’s going to be amazing, honestly,” Noah White said.

The icing on the cake was that his first day in his new home was on his birthday.

Copyright 2023 WABI via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The pursuit ended after the driver of the pickup stopped in a field, ran and attempted to get...
Man rams truck into Grady County Police car, police fire weapons in response
Authorities in Altus are searching for a woman who is wanted in connection to shots fired on...
Altus woman wanted after shooting leaves her on the run
According to the Perkins Police Department, 53-year-old Kimberly Coates was arrested Thursday.
Teacher accused of being drunk in class on first day of school
the Women United For Action of Southwest Oklahoma visited the Lawton Public Library to voice...
Women United for Action of Southwest Oklahoma met to discuss Education Superintendent Walters
Joey Esquivel and Troy Hampton are charged with Drug Trafficking and Conspiracy.
Two Altus men behind bars following charges of drug trafficking and conspiracy

Latest News

FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters...
Donald Trump to surrender at Atlanta jail on charges he sought to overturn his 2020 election loss
This undated mugshot provided by the Richland County Detention Center shows Cory Fleming. The...
Alex Murdaugh friend pleads guilty to helping steal from dead maid’s family
FILE - This April 13, 2016 file photo shows the seal of the Central Intelligence Agency at CIA...
CIA stairwell attack among flood of sexual misconduct complaints at spy agency
According to town officials in Oak Island, North Carolina, family members said they noticed a...
9-year-old bitten by shark in shallow water while on vacation, family says
A Brooklyn man is charged in a hammer attack in Sunset Park that left one woman dead, two...
Mother killed, children critical in hammer attack