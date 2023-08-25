7News Weather Labs: Why are sunsets red?

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Have you ever wondered why sunsets are red? Well, last week we learned that skies are blue because the atmosphere reflects the scattered blue light in the atmosphere. Sunsets are red for a similar reasons as skies being blue.

Sunlight shines into the atmosphere and light will start to be scattered as it contacts particles in the atmosphere. During the day, blue light is scattered and reflected which makes the sky blue. This is not the case at sunset because the sun is farther away during this time. This makes all the blue light that is scattered not be reflected because it is not close enough to be seen. Red wavelengths are longer than blue wavelengths, so they can travel farther than blue light through our atmosphere. This is why when we near night time we see a red sunset.

