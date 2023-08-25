Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

7News Weather Labs: Why are sunsets red?

Last week we learned about why skies are blue, and we continue that conversation this week talking about why sunsets are red.
By Alex Searl
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Have you ever wondered why sunsets are red? Well, last week we learned that skies are blue because the atmosphere reflects the scattered blue light in the atmosphere. Sunsets are red for a similar reasons as skies being blue.

Sunlight shines into the atmosphere and light will start to be scattered as it contacts particles in the atmosphere. During the day, blue light is scattered and reflected which makes the sky blue. This is not the case at sunset because the sun is farther away during this time. This makes all the blue light that is scattered not be reflected because it is not close enough to be seen. Red wavelengths are longer than blue wavelengths, so they can travel farther than blue light through our atmosphere. This is why when we near night time we see a red sunset.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25-year-old Steven Collins is charged with one count of first-degree rape.
Lawton man wanted for first degree rape
Scattered showers Sunday & Monday with a cold front on the way
Scattered showers Sunday & Monday with a cold front on the way | 8/24PM
Authorities in Altus are searching for a woman who is wanted in connection to shots fired on...
Altus woman wanted after shooting leaves her on the run
Law enforcement working to clear crash on Highway 7 near Flowermound.
Crash west of Flowermound leaves traffic disrupted
the Women United For Action of Southwest Oklahoma visited the Lawton Public Library to voice...
Women United for Action of Southwest Oklahoma met to discuss Education Superintendent Walters

Latest News

7News Weather Labs: Why are sunsets red?
7News Weather Labs: Why are sunsets red?
Boys Scouts of America host “Back to Scouting” event
scout interview
The back to scouting kickoff starts tomorrow, August 26
Triple digit heat goes away after Saturday | 8/25 AM
Triple digit heat goes away after Saturday | 8/25 AM