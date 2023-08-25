Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Actor Kevin Hart says he’s the ‘dumbest man alive’ after landing himself in wheelchair

Kevin Hart said he has muscle tears in his lower abdomen and abductors.
Kevin Hart said he has muscle tears in his lower abdomen and abductors.(Eva Rinaldi / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Actor and comedian Kevin Hart says he’s the “dumbest man alive” for landing himself in a wheelchair.

“This is just a public service announcement because I know people may see me out and I, I don’t want you to be alarmed, but I’m in a wheelchair. Yeah, I’m in a wheelchair. Why? Well, because I tried to jump out there and do some young stuff, tried to go out there and do some young, uh, some young man stuff, and I was told to sit my a** down,” he said in a post on Instagram.

Hart said he tried to race former NFL player Stevan Ridley in a 40-yard dash.

The 44-year-old said he has muscle tears in his lower abdomen and abductors.

The two are friends, and Ridley said he is wishing Hart well in response to his video.

He commented that he thought Hart could handle the sprint since former quarterback Tom Brady ran it in his 40s.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25-year-old Steven Collins is charged with one count of first-degree rape.
Lawton man wanted for first degree rape
Scattered showers Sunday & Monday with a cold front on the way
Scattered showers Sunday & Monday with a cold front on the way | 8/24PM
Authorities in Altus are searching for a woman who is wanted in connection to shots fired on...
Altus woman wanted after shooting leaves her on the run
Law enforcement working to clear crash on Highway 7 near Flowermound.
Crash west of Flowermound leaves traffic disrupted
the Women United For Action of Southwest Oklahoma visited the Lawton Public Library to voice...
Women United for Action of Southwest Oklahoma met to discuss Education Superintendent Walters

Latest News

Boys Scouts of America host “Back to Scouting” event
scout interview
scout interview
FILE - A patient prepares to take the first of two combination pills, mifepristone, for a...
West Virginia can restrict abortion pill sales, judge rules, despite FDA approval that it’s safe
A 9-year-old girl in Plano, Texas was reunited with her doll, which she had left on an airplane...
‘She’s my best friend’: Pilot reunites girl with her missing doll