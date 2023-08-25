Altus man accused of inappropriate relationship with minor

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - A man in Altus is facing seven felony counts, including lewd molestation, possession of juvenile pornography, and soliciting sexual conduct with a minor.

Court documents allege that 25-year-old Kyle Taylor and a minor were in a relationship, which included several instances of molestation as well as exchanging explicit photos through Snapchat.

Taylor also reportedly admitted to investigators about the inappropriate relationship, according to court documents.

Taylor’s bond has been set at $250,000 he faces up to 115 years in prison if convicted on all counts.

