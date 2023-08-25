Expert Connections
Amber Alert canceled in Kentucky for 11-month-old boy

By Cameron Aaron and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:13 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) - An Amber Alert that was issued late Thursday night for an 11-month-old boy Clay County, Kentucky, has been canceled.

Kentucky State Police officials said the boy was believed to have been taken by his noncustodial parents.

Authorities did not immediately provide an update on where the child was found and his condition.

Anyone with information about the Amber Alert can call Kentucky State Police at 606-878-6622.

