Boys Scouts of America host “Back to Scouting” event
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Boy Scouts of America will hold a “Back to Scouting” kickoff at the Lawton Farmer’s Market on saturday, August 28th.
It runs from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.
They’ll show off scouting skills like cast iron cooking, and the pine wood derby will take place.
If you’re interested in having your child become a scout, recruitment will also be held.
