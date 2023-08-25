Boys Scouts of America host “Back to Scouting” event

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Boy Scouts of America will hold a “Back to Scouting” kickoff at the Lawton Farmer’s Market on saturday, August 28th.

It runs from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

They’ll show off scouting skills like cast iron cooking, and the pine wood derby will take place.

If you’re interested in having your child become a scout, recruitment will also be held.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.