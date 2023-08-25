Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Carlos Santana apologizes for anti-trans comments: ‘A woman is a woman, and a man is a man’

Carlos Santana, of the band Santana, performs on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Ravinia in Highland...
Carlos Santana, of the band Santana, performs on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Ravinia in Highland Park, Ill.(Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Carlos Santana is apologizing for comments that weren’t so “smooth.”

The apology comes after a video of the musician making anti-transgender comments during a concert in New Jersey in July resurfaced recently on social media.

He said, in part, that “a woman is a woman, and a man is a man – that’s it.”

On Thursday, he posted a public apology on his Facebook page and said his comments were insensitive.

He wrote, “I want to honor and respect all person’s ideals and beliefs whether they are LGBTQ or not. This is the planet of free will and we have all been given this gift. I will now pursue this goal to be happy and have fun, and for everyone to believe what they want and follow in your hearts without fear.”

Santana said he realizes his comments hurt people and that was not his intent, and he sincerely apologizes to the transgender community and everyone he offended.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating after a body was found behind Mattress King
Body found behind Lawton business
25-year-old Steven Collins is charged with one count of first-degree rape.
Lawton man wanted for first degree rape
Samuel Aycock (mugshot from previous arrest)
Lawton man attacked hospital worker, authorities say
Scattered showers Sunday & Monday with a cold front on the way
Scattered showers Sunday & Monday with a cold front on the way | 8/24PM
Law enforcement working to clear crash on Highway 7 near Flowermound.
Crash west of Flowermound leaves traffic disrupted

Latest News

Cars sit stranded in floodwaters on Sheldon Road south of Ford road in Canton, Mich., Thursday,...
4 tornadoes confirmed as Michigan storms down trees and power lines; 5 people killed
A dog has been rescued after it was left on a second-story balcony in the heat while its owner...
Dog rescued after left outside on balcony in heat
Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departure from Hartsfield-Jackson...
All 19 charged in Trump election case meet the deadline to surrender at Georgia jail
FILE - Visitors walk outside the British Museum in Bloomsbury, London, Friday, June 26, 2015.
British Museum’s director resigns, says he didn’t take warning about possible theft seriously enough
Students at Ferris State University are allowed to keep pets at school this year.
University allowing students to live with their pets on campus