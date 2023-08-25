Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

A cold front moves in Sunday with cooler temperatures into early next week | 8/25PM

A cold front moves in Sunday with cooler temperatures into early next week
By Lexie Walker
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We’re looking at one more day of heat before a cold front moves into Texoma! Before we talk about the cold front details, let’s first get a look at the high school football forecast. We’re looking at mostly clear skies with temperatures at kick off for the game of the week at 99 degrees. Winds will remain light all Friday night long with temperatures falling to 90 degrees by 11 this evening.

Saturday is going to be hot despite the sun and clouds expected and the wind shift that will take place. High temperatures will climb as high as 110 degrees for some locations. South to north winds at 5 to 15mph. There could be isolated showers but it won’t be a wash out so don’t cancel any weekend plans.

Unfortunately, there is still some uncertantity with the timing of the front. Regardless of when it actually moves in, the relief will arrive as the front pushes further south by Monday. Sunday though will see high temperatures ranging from the upper 80s north to the low 100s south. Northeast winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the mid 20s.

With the cooler air in place, we’ll see high temperatures in the low to mid 90s for all locations! Northeast winds at 5 to 15mph. Rain showers look scattered in coverage for Sunday and Monday.

Cool air sticks around through the end of next week and dry weather is expected to rain post Tuesday. The established ridge of high pressure shifts back east allowing for temperatures to warm back up into the triple digits by Thursday.

Have a great weekend! -LW

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating after a body was found behind Mattress King
Body found behind Lawton business
25-year-old Steven Collins is charged with one count of first-degree rape.
Lawton man wanted for first degree rape
Samuel Aycock (mugshot from previous arrest)
Lawton man attacked hospital worker, authorities say
Scattered showers Sunday & Monday with a cold front on the way
Scattered showers Sunday & Monday with a cold front on the way | 8/24PM
Law enforcement working to clear crash on Highway 7 near Flowermound.
Crash west of Flowermound leaves traffic disrupted

Latest News

A cold front moves in Sunday with cooler temperatures into early next week
A cold front moves in Sunday with cooler temperatures into early next week | 8/25PM
7News Weather Labs: Why are sunsets red?
7News Weather Labs: Why are sunsets red?
7News Weather Labs: Why are sunsets red?
7News Weather Labs: Why are sunsets red?
Triple digit heat goes away after Saturday | 8/25 AM
Triple digit heat goes away after Saturday | 8/25 AM