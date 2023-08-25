A cold front moves in Sunday with cooler temperatures into early next week | 8/25PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We’re looking at one more day of heat before a cold front moves into Texoma! Before we talk about the cold front details, let’s first get a look at the high school football forecast. We’re looking at mostly clear skies with temperatures at kick off for the game of the week at 99 degrees. Winds will remain light all Friday night long with temperatures falling to 90 degrees by 11 this evening.

Saturday is going to be hot despite the sun and clouds expected and the wind shift that will take place. High temperatures will climb as high as 110 degrees for some locations. South to north winds at 5 to 15mph. There could be isolated showers but it won’t be a wash out so don’t cancel any weekend plans.

Unfortunately, there is still some uncertantity with the timing of the front. Regardless of when it actually moves in, the relief will arrive as the front pushes further south by Monday. Sunday though will see high temperatures ranging from the upper 80s north to the low 100s south. Northeast winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the mid 20s.

With the cooler air in place, we’ll see high temperatures in the low to mid 90s for all locations! Northeast winds at 5 to 15mph. Rain showers look scattered in coverage for Sunday and Monday.

Cool air sticks around through the end of next week and dry weather is expected to rain post Tuesday. The established ridge of high pressure shifts back east allowing for temperatures to warm back up into the triple digits by Thursday.

