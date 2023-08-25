Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Fires break out in Jefferson County

Fire along Highway 79 before the Red River in Jefferson County.
Fire along Highway 79 before the Red River in Jefferson County.(KSWO)
By Justin Allen Rose and Justin Stevens
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Waurika, Okla. (KSWO) - A fire in Jefferson County along Highway 79 before the Red River broke out around 10 a.m., Aug. 25, 2023.

Multiple fire departments are on the scene to contain the fire, including Waurika Fire Department and Addington Fire Department. Another fire within the area has broken out at N 2850 and 1960 Road.

Firefighters are still fighting to control the fires.

