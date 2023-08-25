Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Fort Sill welcomes over 300 basic training graduates Friday

Echo Battery of 1st Battalion, 22nd Field Artillery
Echo Battery of 1st Battalion, 22nd Field Artillery(KSWO)
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - A massive group of basic trainees are onto the next step of the Army career after finally graduating from basic training Friday afternoon.

Over 300 soldiers with Echo Battery, 1st of the 22nd Field Artillery, and Fox Battalion, 1st of the 40th Field Artillery, graduated on Fort Sill’s Polo Field.

F Battery of 1st Battalion, 40th Field Artillery
F Battery of 1st Battalion, 40th Field Artillery(KSWO)

All the soldiers are now on their way to Advanced Individual Training to learn their craft.

Graduating at the top of their classes, we’ve got a pair of honor graduates to tell you about.

The first with Echo Battery, Private David Poluck from Tullahoma Tennessee.

Pvt. David Poluck, Tullahoma, Tennessee
Pvt. David Poluck, Tullahoma, Tennessee(KSWO)

The second is Fox Battery honor grad Private Alexander Cox from Ankeny, Iowa.

Pvt. Alexander Cox, Ankeny, Iowa
Pvt. Alexander Cox, Ankeny, Iowa(KSWO)

Great job and good luck in your careers.

