Hungry Hearts hosts resale fundraiser Saturday
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With prices at all-time highs, why not buy your clothes, tools and appliances lightly used?
Saturday, Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., a massive sale is taking place at Past Perfect “Too” off Southwest B Avenue, with all proceeds going directly to the Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry.
There will also be an early bird special at 8 a.m. and a lemonade stand throughout the day.
On top of everything we mentioned, there will also be furniture, kids’ toys, kitchenware and a lot more for sale.
