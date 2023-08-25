Hungry Hearts hosts resale fundraiser Saturday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With prices at all-time highs, why not buy your clothes, tools and appliances lightly used?

Saturday, Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., a massive sale is taking place at Past Perfect “Too” off Southwest B Avenue, with all proceeds going directly to the Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry.

There will also be an early bird special at 8 a.m. and a lemonade stand throughout the day.

On top of everything we mentioned, there will also be furniture, kids’ toys, kitchenware and a lot more for sale.

