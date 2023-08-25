Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Lawton man attacked hospital worker, authorities say

Samuel Aycock (mugshot from previous arrest)
Samuel Aycock (mugshot from previous arrest)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A felony arrest warrant has been filed for a man accused of attacking a worker at a Lawton hospital.

According to court documents, Samuel Aycock attacked the worker in June, cornering them in a room and hitting them in the head.

Investigators say the victim had bruises and scratches on their face. Aycock faces one count of assault and battery on a medical care provider.

His bond has been set at $10,000.

